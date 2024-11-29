

Nov 29, 2024 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

autogamy

nudifidian

titman

cocky

pussivant





Read it today Words that sound dirty, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pussivant PRONUNCIATION: (POOS-uh-vant)

MEANING: verb intr.: To meddle, fuss, to move around busily.

ETYMOLOGY: Apparently a variant of pursuivant (follower), from French poursuivant (pursuer). Earliest documented use: 1882.

NOTES: Let’s not beat around the bush. Pussivanting has nothing to do with gallivanting . Rather it’s the perfect word for a friend who can’t stop pawing the decorations at a party, or for a cat who keeps rubbing against your leg.

USAGE: “Mother’ll be pussivanting round me, while I do all the chores!”

Claire Collard; Footpaths on the Sea; Penwellard Press; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate