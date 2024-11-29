|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 29, 2024This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
autogamy
nudifidian
titman
cocky
pussivant
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pussivant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb intr.: To meddle, fuss, to move around busily.
ETYMOLOGY:
Apparently a variant of pursuivant (follower), from French poursuivant (pursuer). Earliest documented use: 1882.
NOTES:
Let’s not beat around the bush. Pussivanting has nothing to do with gallivanting. Rather it’s the perfect word for a friend who can’t stop pawing the decorations at a party, or for a cat who keeps rubbing against your leg.
USAGE:
“Mother’ll be pussivanting round me, while I do all the chores!”
Claire Collard; Footpaths on the Sea; Penwellard Press; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If I can do no more, let my name stand among those who are willing to bear ridicule and reproach for the truth's sake, and so earn some right to rejoice when the victory is won. -Louisa May Alcott, writer and reformist (29 Nov 1832-1888)
