nudifidian



nudifidian PRONUNCIATION: (noo-dee-FID-ee-uhn)

MEANING: noun: One who believes that faith alone is sufficient for salvation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin nudus (bare) + fides (faith). Earliest documented use: 1616.

NOTES: The term often emerges in theological discussions about “sola fide” (faith alone), a cornerstone of certain Protestant doctrines during the Reformation. Nudifidians believe that salvation is attained solely through faith, without the need for good works, though they don’t necessarily reject good works, but rather see them as a result of faith, not a prerequisite for salvation.

USAGE:

Thomas Adams; The Three Divine Sisters, Faith, Hope, and Charity; Robert Carter; 1847.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Oh to have a lodge in some vast wilderness. Where rumors of oppression and deceit, of unsuccessful and successful wars may never reach me anymore. -William Cowper, poet (26 Nov 1731-1800)





