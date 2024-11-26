  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 26, 2024
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t

autogamy
nudifidian
with Anu Garg

nudifidian

PRONUNCIATION:
(noo-dee-FID-ee-uhn)

MEANING:
noun: One who believes that faith alone is sufficient for salvation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nudus (bare) + fides (faith). Earliest documented use: 1616.

NOTES:
The term often emerges in theological discussions about “sola fide” (faith alone), a cornerstone of certain Protestant doctrines during the Reformation. Nudifidians believe that salvation is attained solely through faith, without the need for good works, though they don’t necessarily reject good works, but rather see them as a result of faith, not a prerequisite for salvation.

USAGE:
“Yet a Christian must work -- for no nudifidian, as well as no nullifidian, shall be admitted into heaven.”
Thomas Adams; The Three Divine Sisters, Faith, Hope, and Charity; Robert Carter; 1847.

See more usage examples of nudifidian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Oh to have a lodge in some vast wilderness. Where rumors of oppression and deceit, of unsuccessful and successful wars may never reach me anymore. -William Cowper, poet (26 Nov 1731-1800)

