Nov 26, 2024This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
nudifidian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
nudifidian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who believes that faith alone is sufficient for salvation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin nudus (bare) + fides (faith). Earliest documented use: 1616.
NOTES:
The term often emerges in theological discussions about “sola fide” (faith alone), a cornerstone of certain Protestant doctrines during the Reformation. Nudifidians believe that salvation is attained solely through faith, without the need for good works, though they don’t necessarily reject good works, but rather see them as a result of faith, not a prerequisite for salvation.
USAGE:
“Yet a Christian must work -- for no nudifidian, as well as no nullifidian, shall be admitted into heaven.”
Thomas Adams; The Three Divine Sisters, Faith, Hope, and Charity; Robert Carter; 1847.
