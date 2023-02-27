  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 28, 2024
Words that sound dirty, but aren't

“As a specimen, yes, I'm intimidating!”
Gaston in Beauty and the Beast
Video: Disney
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cocky

PRONUNCIATION:
(KOK-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Brashly confident.

ETYMOLOGY:
From cock, from Old English cocc (rooster). Earliest documented use: 1549.

NOTES:
If you’ve ever heard a rooster strutting its stuff and crowing like it owns the barnyard, you’ll understand how the word cocky means what it means. Once used to describe a lecherous man, it now refers to someone with arrogance turned up to eleven. Think of it as the verbal equivalent to a rooster with its chest puffed out and a strut that says, “Yeah, I’m all that.” Also see: cockalorum, cock-a-hoop, and cock of the walk.

USAGE:
“‘We were so cocky, because we were so popular,’ [Randall] Park said.”
Hua Hsu; Late Shift; The New Yorker; Feb 27, 2023.

See more usage examples of cocky in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Normal is the average of deviance. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)

