About | Media | Search | Contact
Nov 28, 2024This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
nudifidian
titman
cocky
“As a specimen, yes, I'm intimidating!”
Gaston in Beauty and the Beast
Video: Disney
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cocky
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Brashly confident.
ETYMOLOGY:
From cock, from Old English cocc (rooster). Earliest documented use: 1549.
NOTES:
If you’ve ever heard a rooster strutting its stuff and crowing like it owns the barnyard, you’ll understand how the word cocky means what it means. Once used to describe a lecherous man, it now refers to someone with arrogance turned up to eleven. Think of it as the verbal equivalent to a rooster with its chest puffed out and a strut that says, “Yeah, I’m all that.” Also see: cockalorum, cock-a-hoop, and cock of the walk.
USAGE:
“‘We were so cocky, because we were so popular,’ [Randall] Park said.”
Hua Hsu; Late Shift; The New Yorker; Feb 27, 2023.
See more usage examples of cocky in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Normal is the average of deviance. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)
