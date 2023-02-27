

cocky PRONUNCIATION: (KOK-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Brashly confident.

ETYMOLOGY: From cock, from Old English cocc (rooster). Earliest documented use: 1549.

NOTES: If you’ve ever heard a rooster strutting its stuff and crowing like it owns the barnyard, you’ll understand how the word cocky means what it means. Once used to describe a lecherous man, it now refers to someone with arrogance turned up to eleven. Think of it as the verbal equivalent to a rooster with its chest puffed out and a strut that says, “Yeah, I’m all that.” Also see: cockalorum cock-a-hoop , and cock of the walk

USAGE:

Hua Hsu; Late Shift; The New Yorker; Feb 27, 2023.



See more usage examples of “‘We were so cocky, because we were so popular,’ [Randall] Park said.”Hua Hsu; Late Shift;; Feb 27, 2023.See more usage examples of cocky in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Normal is the average of deviance. -Rita Mae Brown, writer (b. 28 Nov 1944)





