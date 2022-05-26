|
A.Word.A.Day
May 26, 2022This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty (but aren’t)
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cock of the walk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who behaves in an arrogant and domineering manner in a group.
ETYMOLOGY:
In animal husbandry, an enclosed yard or a pen is known as a walk. A rooster who rules a roost is, literally, a cock of the walk. Earliest documented use: 1781.
USAGE:
“The great Vic Donovan? Cock of the walk, captain of the guard, and all that rot.”
Ellen Byerrum; Raiders of the Lost Corset; Signet; 2006.
“Father, that woman is so bossy. She thinks she’s the cock of the walk.”
Shirley J. Mize; Hell at Tannehill; Infinity; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A man that is ashamed of passions that are natural and reasonable is generally proud of those that are shameful and silly. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)
