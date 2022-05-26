  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 26, 2022
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty (but aren’t)

This week’s words
nudum pactum
titubation
twattle
cock of the walk
“I’m especially good at expectorating.” -Gaston in Beauty and the Beast (2017)
with Anu Garg

cock of the walk

PRONUNCIATION:
(KOK ov thuh wahk)

MEANING:
noun: A person who behaves in an arrogant and domineering manner in a group.

ETYMOLOGY:
In animal husbandry, an enclosed yard or a pen is known as a walk. A rooster who rules a roost is, literally, a cock of the walk. Earliest documented use: 1781.

USAGE:
“The great Vic Donovan? Cock of the walk, captain of the guard, and all that rot.”
Ellen Byerrum; Raiders of the Lost Corset; Signet; 2006.

“Father, that woman is so bossy. She thinks she’s the cock of the walk.”
Shirley J. Mize; Hell at Tannehill; Infinity; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A man that is ashamed of passions that are natural and reasonable is generally proud of those that are shameful and silly. -Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, author (26 May 1689-1762)

