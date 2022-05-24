

May 24, 2022 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty (but aren’t)



This week’s words

nudum pactum

titubation



titubation PRONUNCIATION: (tich-uh-BAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Unsteady movement, such as the staggering, lurching, or nodding of the head or the body.

2. Stuttering or stammering.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin titubare (to stagger). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE: “He walked hesitatingly to a chair, his titubation increasing.”

Harlan Cozad McIntosh; This Finer Shadow; Dial Press; 1941.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No horse gets anywhere until he is harnessed. No stream or gas drives anything until it is confined. No Niagara is ever turned into light and power until it is tunneled. No life ever grows great until it is focused, dedicated, disciplined. -Harry Emerson Fosdick, preacher and author (24 May 1878-1969)





