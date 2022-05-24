  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 24, 2022
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty (but aren’t)

This week’s words
nudum pactum
titubation
with Anu Garg

titubation

PRONUNCIATION:
(tich-uh-BAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Unsteady movement, such as the staggering, lurching, or nodding of the head or the body.
2. Stuttering or stammering.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin titubare (to stagger). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE:
“He walked hesitatingly to a chair, his titubation increasing.”
Harlan Cozad McIntosh; This Finer Shadow; Dial Press; 1941.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No horse gets anywhere until he is harnessed. No stream or gas drives anything until it is confined. No Niagara is ever turned into light and power until it is tunneled. No life ever grows great until it is focused, dedicated, disciplined. -Harry Emerson Fosdick, preacher and author (24 May 1878-1969)

