twattle PRONUNCIATION: (TWAT-uhl)

MEANING: noun: Idle talk; nonsense.

verb intr.: To talk idly.

ETYMOLOGY: Perhaps an alteration of tattle, of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1673.

USAGE: “I refuse to listen to any more of this twattle.”

Mack Reynolds; The Cosmic Eye; Wildside Press; 2020.



“After all the lectures we five went to the canteen and twattled for a while.”

Katie Khanna; Unanswered Questions; Partridge Publishing; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is easy in the world to live after the world's opinion, it is easy in solitude to live after your own; but the great man is he who, in the midst of the world, keeps with perfect sweetness the independence of solitude. -Ralph Waldo Emerson, writer and philosopher (25 May 1803-1882)





