May 25, 2022
This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty (but aren’t)

This week’s words
nudum pactum
titubation
twattle
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

twattle

PRONUNCIATION:
(TWAT-uhl)

MEANING:
noun: Idle talk; nonsense.
verb intr.: To talk idly.

ETYMOLOGY:
Perhaps an alteration of tattle, of imitative origin. Earliest documented use: 1673.

USAGE:
“I refuse to listen to any more of this twattle.”
Mack Reynolds; The Cosmic Eye; Wildside Press; 2020.

“After all the lectures we five went to the canteen and twattled for a while.”
Katie Khanna; Unanswered Questions; Partridge Publishing; 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is easy in the world to live after the world's opinion, it is easy in solitude to live after your own; but the great man is he who, in the midst of the world, keeps with perfect sweetness the independence of solitude. -Ralph Waldo Emerson, writer and philosopher (25 May 1803-1882)

