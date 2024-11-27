|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 27, 2024This week’s theme
Words that sound dirty, but aren’t
This week’s words
nudifidian
titman
Photo: Nikchick
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
titman
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The smallest or weakest in a group, such as the runt of a litter.
2. A person of short stature, physically or metaphorically.
ETYMOLOGY:
From tit (any of various small birds), short for titmouse + man. Earliest documented use: 1807.
NOTES:
We’re all thinking about those perky little birds, aren’t we? Nothing titillating about this petite word, though it still might raise a titter or two. Handle with care.
USAGE:
“His stature was ridiculous, a small man, he was always the titman in his class in school, a regular runt.”
John Hersey; The Marmot Drive; Knopf; 1953.
“We are a race of tit-men, and soar but little higher in our intellectual flights than the columns of the daily paper.”
Henry David Thoreau; Walden; Ticknor and Fields; 1854.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace. -Jimi Hendrix, musician, singer, and songwriter (27 Nov 1942-1970)
|
