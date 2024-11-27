

Nov 27, 2024 This week’s theme

Words that sound dirty, but aren’t



This week’s words

autogamy

nudifidian

titman



Photo: Nikchick Words that sound dirty, but aren’t A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



titman PRONUNCIATION: (TIT-muhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. The smallest or weakest in a group, such as the runt of a litter.

2. A person of short stature, physically or metaphorically.

ETYMOLOGY: From tit (any of various small birds), short for titmouse + man. Earliest documented use: 1807.

NOTES: We’re all thinking about those perky little birds, aren’t we? Nothing titillating about this petite word, though it still might raise a titter or two. Handle with care.

USAGE: “His stature was ridiculous, a small man, he was always the titman in his class in school, a regular runt.”

John Hersey; The Marmot Drive; Knopf; 1953.



“We are a race of tit-men, and soar but little higher in our intellectual flights than the columns of the daily paper.”

Henry David Thoreau; Walden; Ticknor and Fields; 1854.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace. -Jimi Hendrix, musician, singer, and songwriter (27 Nov 1942-1970)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate