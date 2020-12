Dec 18, 2020 This week’s theme

irrefutable

amnesia

psychogenic

polydipsia

propensity



propensity PRONUNCIATION: (pruh-PEN-suh-tee)

MEANING: noun: An inclination to behave in a particular way.

ETYMOLOGY: pendulous, filipendulous, equipoise, perpend, From Latin pro- (toward) + pendere (to weigh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root (s)pen- (to draw, to spin), which also gave us pendulum, spider, pound, pansy, pendant, ponder, appendix, penthouse, depend, spontaneous, vilipend pensive , and floccipend . Earliest documented use: 1550.

USAGE:

George M. Gould & Walter L. Pyle; Anomalies and Curiosities of Medicine; W.B. Saunders; 1897.



Mackenzie also mentions an infant of three who had polydipsia from birth and drank daily nearly two pailfuls of water. At the age of twenty-two she married a cobbler, unaware of her propensity, who found that his earnings did not suffice to keep her in water alone, and he was compelled to melt ice and snow for her.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Art should be like a holiday: something to give a man the opportunity to see things differently and to change his point of view. -Paul Klee, painter (18 Dec 1879-1940)





