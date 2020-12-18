|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 18, 2020This week’s theme
One thing leads to another ...
This week’s words
irrefutable
amnesia
psychogenic
polydipsia
propensity
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
propensity
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An inclination to behave in a particular way.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pro- (toward) + pendere (to weigh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root (s)pen- (to draw, to spin), which also gave us pendulum, spider, pound, pansy, pendant, ponder, appendix, penthouse, depend, spontaneous, vilipend, pendulous, filipendulous, equipoise, perpend, pensive, and floccipend. Earliest documented use: 1550.
USAGE:
“Mackenzie also mentions an infant of three who had polydipsia from birth and drank daily nearly two pailfuls of water. At the age of twenty-two she married a cobbler, unaware of her propensity, who found that his earnings did not suffice to keep her in water alone, and he was compelled to melt ice and snow for her.”
George M. Gould & Walter L. Pyle; Anomalies and Curiosities of Medicine; W.B. Saunders; 1897.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Art should be like a holiday: something to give a man the opportunity to see things differently and to change his point of view. -Paul Klee, painter (18 Dec 1879-1940)
