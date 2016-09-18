  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 8, 2018
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pensive

PRONUNCIATION:
(PEN-siv)

MEANING:
adjective: Sadly thoughtful; wistful.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French pensif (pensive), from penser (to think), from Latin pensare (ponder), frequentative of pendere (to weigh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root (s)pen- (to draw, to spin), which also gave us pendulum, spider, pound, pansy, pendant, ponder, appendix, penthouse, depend, spontaneous, vilipend, pendulous, ponderous, filipendulous, equipoise, prepend, and perpend. Earliest documented use: 1393.

USAGE:
“When we met last spring, I expected the Belfast-born investor ... to be elated. Instead I found him to be pensive and almost post-traumatic.”
Dearbhail McDonald; ‘Nama Nearly Destroyed Me’ -- Top London Hotelier; Sunday Independent (Dublin, Ireland); Sep 18, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Your voice dries up if you don't use it. -Patti Page, singer (8 Nov 1927-2013)

