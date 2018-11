A.Word.A.Day

adjective: Sadly thoughtful; wistful.

From Old French pensif (pensive), from penser (to think), from Latin pensare (ponder), frequentative of pendere (to weigh). Ultimately from the Indo-European root (s)pen- (to draw, to spin), which also gave us pendulum, spider, pound, pansy, pendant, ponder, appendix, penthouse, depend, spontaneous, vilipend equipoise , prepend, and perpend . Earliest documented use: 1393.