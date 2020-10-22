|
Oct 22, 2020
Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates
This week’s words
trumpery
pensive
devi
devi
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A goddess.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Sanskrit devi (goddess). Earliest documented use: 1799.
NOTES:
Devi is her middle name. Really. Kamala means lotus; also the name of a goddess.
USAGE:
“She is in reality a devi with enormous power and titanic strengths.”
Anita Myles; Feminism and the Post-modern Indian Women Novelists in English; Sarup & Sons; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Think for yourself and question authority. -Timothy Leary, psychologist and writer (22 Oct 1920-1996)
