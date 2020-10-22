  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 22, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates

This week’s words
bident
trumpery
pensive
devi
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg

devi

PRONUNCIATION:
(DAY-vee)

MEANING:
noun: A goddess.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Sanskrit devi (goddess). Earliest documented use: 1799.

NOTES:
Devi is her middle name. Really. Kamala means lotus; also the name of a goddess.

USAGE:
“She is in reality a devi with enormous power and titanic strengths.”
Anita Myles; Feminism and the Post-modern Indian Women Novelists in English; Sarup & Sons; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Think for yourself and question authority. -Timothy Leary, psychologist and writer (22 Oct 1920-1996)

