A.Word.A.Day

devi

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A goddess.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Sanskrit devi (goddess). Earliest documented use: 1799.

NOTES:

Devi is her middle name. Really. Kamala means lotus; also the name of a goddess.

USAGE:

“She is in reality a devi with enormous power and titanic strengths.”

Anita Myles; Feminism and the Post-modern Indian Women Novelists in English; Sarup & Sons; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: