Oct 23, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates

This week’s words
bident
trumpery
pensive
devi
joe

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Joe or joe

PRONUNCIATION:
(joh)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A fellow; guy.
2. Coffee.

ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: Short for Joseph, from Hebrew Yoseph, from yasaf (to add or increase). Earliest documented use: 1846.
For 2: Origin unknown, perhaps an alteration of java. Earliest documented use: 1941.

USAGE:
“Sure, [Richard Jewell] made some mistakes, but he was just a regular Joe.”
Mark Daniell; Real-Life Hero; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Dec 13, 2019.

“He took a sip. ‘Wow, this is a great cup of joe!’”
John Teofilo Padilla Jr.; Joe and the Peace Eternal; Archway; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. -Emily Kimbrough, author and broadcaster (23 Oct 1899-1989)

