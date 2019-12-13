

Oct 23, 2020

Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates



Joe or joe PRONUNCIATION: (joh)

MEANING: noun:

1. A fellow; guy.

2. Coffee.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: Short for Joseph, from Hebrew Yoseph, from yasaf (to add or increase). Earliest documented use: 1846.

For 2: Origin unknown, perhaps an alteration of java. Earliest documented use: 1941.

USAGE: “Sure, [Richard Jewell] made some mistakes, but he was just a regular Joe.”

Mark Daniell; Real-Life Hero; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Dec 13, 2019.



“He took a sip. ‘Wow, this is a great cup of joe!’”

John Teofilo Padilla Jr.; Joe and the Peace Eternal; Archway; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. -Emily Kimbrough, author and broadcaster (23 Oct 1899-1989)





