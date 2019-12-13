|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 23, 2020This week’s theme
Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates
This week’s words
bident
trumpery
pensive
devi
joe
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Joe or joe
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A fellow; guy.
2. Coffee.
ETYMOLOGY:
For 1: Short for Joseph, from Hebrew Yoseph, from yasaf (to add or increase). Earliest documented use: 1846.
For 2: Origin unknown, perhaps an alteration of java. Earliest documented use: 1941.
USAGE:
“Sure, [Richard Jewell] made some mistakes, but he was just a regular Joe.”
Mark Daniell; Real-Life Hero; The Ottawa Citizen (Canada); Dec 13, 2019.
“He took a sip. ‘Wow, this is a great cup of joe!’”
John Teofilo Padilla Jr.; Joe and the Peace Eternal; Archway; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. -Emily Kimbrough, author and broadcaster (23 Oct 1899-1989)
