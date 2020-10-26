  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 26, 2020
Misc. words

coquelicot
Poppy flower Papaver rhoeas
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

with Anu Garg

If you have ever cooked with whatever is available in the fridge or pantry, you will relate to this week’s selection of words. We didn’t start with a recipe in mind. Just picked a bunch of words and tossed them in the pan.

What came out after we let them wrestle for a while is here this week. Enlightening, tasty, nourishing, filling? You decide.

coquelicot

PRONUNCIATION:
(KAHK/KOHK-lee-koh)

MEANING:
adjective: Of orangish-red or reddish-orange color.
noun: Such a color.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French coquelicot (red poppy), from its resemblance to the crest of a rooster, from coq (rooster). Earliest documented use: 1795. Also see, coxcomb.

USAGE:
“Do you know, I saw the prettiest hat you can imagine, in a shop window in Milsom Street just now -- very like yours, only with coquelicot ribbons instead of green.”
David M. Shapard; The Annotated Northanger Abbey - Jane Austen; Anchor Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I have a trunk containing continents. -Beryl Markham, adventurer (26 Oct 1902-1986)

