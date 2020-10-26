

Oct 26, 2020 This week’s theme

Misc. words



This week’s words

coquelicot



Poppy flower Papaver rhoeas Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Previous week’s theme

Words that appear to be coined after presidential candidates Misc. words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



If you have ever cooked with whatever is available in the fridge or pantry, you will relate to this week’s selection of words. We didn’t start with a recipe in mind. Just picked a bunch of words and tossed them in the pan.



What came out after we let them wrestle for a while is here this week. Enlightening, tasty, nourishing, filling? You decide. coquelicot PRONUNCIATION: (KAHK/KOHK-lee-koh)

MEANING: adjective: Of orangish-red or reddish-orange color.

noun: Such a color.

ETYMOLOGY: From French coquelicot (red poppy), from its resemblance to the crest of a rooster, from coq (rooster). Earliest documented use: 1795. Also see, coxcomb

USAGE: “Do you know, I saw the prettiest hat you can imagine, in a shop window in Milsom Street just now -- very like yours, only with coquelicot ribbons instead of green.”

David M. Shapard; The Annotated Northanger Abbey - Jane Austen; Anchor Books; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have a trunk containing continents. -Beryl Markham, adventurer (26 Oct 1902-1986)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate