  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 29, 2020
This week’s theme
Misc. words

This week’s words
coquelicot
capacious
double-talk
vaporous
Internet Anagram Server
I, Rearrangement Servant
May I try your name?
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

vaporous

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAY-puh-ruhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to vapor.
2. Producing vapors; volatile.
3. Vague; hazy; obscure; insubstantial; transitory; unreliable; fanciful.
4. Translucent.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vapor (steam). Earliest documented use: 1527.

USAGE:
“Our mother was vaporous. She emerged from her bedroom only at night and always in her nightgown, a sheath of flowered flannel with a disturbingly childlike bow at the neck.”
Karen Joy Fowler; We are All Completely Beside Ourselves; Penguin; 2013.

See more usage examples of vaporous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Certainly none of the advances made in civilization has been due to counterrevolutionaries and advocates of the status quo. -Bill Mauldin, editorial cartoonist (29 Oct 1921-2003)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith