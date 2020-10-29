

Oct 29, 2020 This week’s theme

vaporous PRONUNCIATION: (VAY-puh-ruhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to vapor.

2. Producing vapors; volatile.

3. Vague; hazy; obscure; insubstantial; transitory; unreliable; fanciful.

4. Translucent.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vapor (steam). Earliest documented use: 1527.

USAGE:

"Our mother was vaporous. She emerged from her bedroom only at night and always in her nightgown, a sheath of flowered flannel with a disturbingly childlike bow at the neck."
Karen Joy Fowler; We are All Completely Beside Ourselves; Penguin; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Certainly none of the advances made in civilization has been due to counterrevolutionaries and advocates of the status quo. -Bill Mauldin, editorial cartoonist (29 Oct 1921-2003)





