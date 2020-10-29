|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 29, 2020
Misc. words
This week’s words
capacious
double-talk
vaporous
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vaporous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to vapor.
2. Producing vapors; volatile.
3. Vague; hazy; obscure; insubstantial; transitory; unreliable; fanciful.
4. Translucent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vapor (steam). Earliest documented use: 1527.
USAGE:
“Our mother was vaporous. She emerged from her bedroom only at night and always in her nightgown, a sheath of flowered flannel with a disturbingly childlike bow at the neck.”
Karen Joy Fowler; We are All Completely Beside Ourselves; Penguin; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Certainly none of the advances made in civilization has been due to counterrevolutionaries and advocates of the status quo. -Bill Mauldin, editorial cartoonist (29 Oct 1921-2003)
