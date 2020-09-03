|
A.Word.A.Day
Oct 27, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
Please watch. And vote.
capacious
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a lot of space; roomy.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin capax, from capere (to take). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kap- (to grasp), which also gave us captive, capsule, capable, capture, cable, chassis, occupy, and deceive. Earliest documented use: 1614.
USAGE:
“[Trump’s] capacious definition of sucker includes those who lose their lives in service to their country, as well as those who are taken prisoner, or are wounded in battle.”
Jeffrey Goldberg; Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’; The Atlantic; Sep 3, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Manners are a sensitive awareness of the feelings of others. If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use. -Emily Post, author and columnist (27 Oct 1872-1960)
