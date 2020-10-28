

Oct 28, 2020

double-talk PRONUNCIATION: (DUH-buhl-tahk)

MEANING: noun: 1. Speech that’s a mix of actual words and gibberish. 2. Evasive or ambiguous language meant to deceive or confuse. verb tr., intr.: To engage in double-talk or to try to persuade with it.

ETYMOLOGY: From double, from Old French duble/doble (double), from Latin duplus (twofold), from duo (two) + talk, from Middle English talkien, from tale. Earliest documented use: 1938. Also see doublethink

USAGE:

J. Leon Pridgen II; Color of Justice; Strebor Books; 2011.



"No amount of double-talk or diversionary tactics would be able to sway this jury."
J. Leon Pridgen II; Color of Justice; Strebor Books; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Journalist Ed Murrow: "Who owns the patent on this vaccine?" Jonas Salk: "Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?" -Jonas Salk, medical researcher and developer of polio vaccine (28 Oct 1914-1995)





