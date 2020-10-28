  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Oct 28, 2020
Misc. words

double-talk
with Anu Garg

double-talk

PRONUNCIATION:
(DUH-buhl-tahk)

MEANING:
noun:1. Speech that’s a mix of actual words and gibberish.
 2. Evasive or ambiguous language meant to deceive or confuse.
verb tr., intr.:To engage in double-talk or to try to persuade with it.

ETYMOLOGY:
From double, from Old French duble/doble (double), from Latin duplus (twofold), from duo (two) + talk, from Middle English talkien, from tale. Earliest documented use: 1938. Also see doublethink.

USAGE:
“No amount of double-talk or diversionary tactics would be able to sway this jury.”
J. Leon Pridgen II; Color of Justice; Strebor Books; 2011.

See more usage examples of double-talk in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Journalist Ed Murrow: "Who owns the patent on this vaccine?" Jonas Salk: "Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?" -Jonas Salk, medical researcher and developer of polio vaccine (28 Oct 1914-1995)

