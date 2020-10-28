|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 28, 2020This week’s theme
Misc. words
This week’s words
capacious
double-talk
Daily word @ your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
double-talk
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From double, from Old French duble/doble (double), from Latin duplus (twofold), from duo (two) + talk, from Middle English talkien, from tale. Earliest documented use: 1938. Also see doublethink.
USAGE:
“No amount of double-talk or diversionary tactics would be able to sway this jury.”
J. Leon Pridgen II; Color of Justice; Strebor Books; 2011.
See more usage examples of double-talk in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Journalist Ed Murrow: "Who owns the patent on this vaccine?" Jonas Salk: "Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?" -Jonas Salk, medical researcher and developer of polio vaccine (28 Oct 1914-1995)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith