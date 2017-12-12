|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 14, 2018
This week's theme
Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language
This week’s words
doublethink
Image: John Perivolaris
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
doublethink
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An acceptance of two contradictory ideas at the same time.
ETYMOLOGY:
From George Orwell’s novel 1984. Earliest documented use: 1949.
NOTES:
Better to do double entendre than to doublethink.
USAGE:
“Meat, for me as for so many, is a moral quandary; a grey area of doublethink. Britain is a nation of animal lovers, we are often told, and yet we are also a nation of meat-eaters.”
Hugo Rifkind; Meat Is Murder But I Can’t Get Enough of It; The Times (London, UK); Dec 12, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The beginnings and endings of all human undertakings are untidy. -John Galsworthy, author, Nobel laureate (14 Aug 1867-1933)
