doublethink PRONUNCIATION: (DUB-uhl-thingk)

MEANING: noun: An acceptance of two contradictory ideas at the same time.

ETYMOLOGY: From George Orwell’s novel 1984. Earliest documented use: 1949.

NOTES: Better to do double entendre than to doublethink.

USAGE:

Hugo Rifkind; Meat Is Murder But I Can’t Get Enough of It; The Times (London, UK); Dec 12, 2017.



"Meat, for me as for so many, is a moral quandary; a grey area of doublethink. Britain is a nation of animal lovers, we are often told, and yet we are also a nation of meat-eaters."
Hugo Rifkind; Meat Is Murder But I Can't Get Enough of It; The Times (London, UK); Dec 12, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The beginnings and endings of all human undertakings are untidy. -John Galsworthy, author, Nobel laureate (14 Aug 1867-1933)





