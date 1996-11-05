|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 17, 2018This week’s theme
Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language
This week’s words
newspeak
doublethink
Big Brother
unperson
oldspeak
Make Orwell Fiction Again
Image: mardienyc
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
oldspeak
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Normal English usage, as opposed to propagandist, euphemistic, or obfuscatory language.
ETYMOLOGY:
From George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. Earliest documented use: 1949.
USAGE:
“It quickly became apparent at the conference, however, that terms like psychedelic and hallucinogen are pretty much oldspeak. The neologism of the moment is entheogen -- meaning ‘the divine within’ -- at least at this conference.”
Richard Gehr; The State of the Stone; The Village Voice (New York); Nov 5, 1996.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I have always supported measures and principles and not men. I have acted fearless and independent and I never will regret my course. I would rather be politically buried than to be hypocritically immortalized. -Davy Crockett, frontiersman, soldier, and politician (17 Aug 1786-1836)
