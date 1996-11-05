

Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language



oldspeak PRONUNCIATION: (OLD-speek)

MEANING: noun: Normal English usage, as opposed to propagandist, euphemistic, or obfuscatory language.

ETYMOLOGY: From George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. Earliest documented use: 1949.

USAGE:

Richard Gehr; The State of the Stone; The Village Voice (New York); Nov 5, 1996.



"It quickly became apparent at the conference, however, that terms like psychedelic and hallucinogen are pretty much oldspeak. The neologism of the moment is entheogen -- meaning 'the divine within' -- at least at this conference."
Richard Gehr; The State of the Stone; The Village Voice (New York); Nov 5, 1996.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I have always supported measures and principles and not men. I have acted fearless and independent and I never will regret my course. I would rather be politically buried than to be hypocritically immortalized. -Davy Crockett, frontiersman, soldier, and politician (17 Aug 1786-1836)





