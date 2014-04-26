

Aug 16, 2018 This week’s theme

Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language



This week’s words

newspeak

doublethink

Big Brother

unperson



Nikolai Yezhov (right), a Soviet secret police official, as a person Nikolai Yezhov, executed and regarded as an unperson Photo: Wikimedia Commons



unperson PRONUNCIATION: (UHN-puhr-suhn)

MEANING: noun: A person regarded as nonexistent.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined as a noun in George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. Earliest documented use: 1646, as a verb meaning to depersonalize or to deprive of personhood. A synonym is nonperson.

USAGE:

The Story of the Sackvilles; Knole and Its History; The Economist (London, UK); Apr 26, 2014.



See more usage examples of unperson in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If some persons died, and others did not die, death would indeed be a terrible affliction. -Jean de La Bruyere, essayist and moralist (16 Aug 1645-1696)





