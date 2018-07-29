  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 15, 2018
This week’s theme
Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language

This week’s words
newspeak
doublethink
Big Brother
big_brother
“City Hall of Barcelona
Area monitored
in a 500 m radius
Plaza George Orwell”
Photo: fibercool
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Big Brother

PRONUNCIATION:
(big BRUTH-uhr)

MEANING:
noun: An authoritarian person, organization, government, etc., that monitors or controls people.

ETYMOLOGY:
After Big Brother, a character in George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. The term big brother for an elder brother has been documented from 1809.

USAGE:
“When do cameras start feeling less like protection and more like Big Brother?”
Michael Dobie; School Security Takes a Big Step; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 29, 2018.

See more usage examples of Big Brother in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith