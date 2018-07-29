|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 15, 2018This week’s theme
Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language
This week’s words
doublethink
Big Brother
“City Hall of Barcelona
Area monitored
in a 500 m radius
Plaza George Orwell”
Photo: fibercool
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
Big Brother
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An authoritarian person, organization, government, etc., that monitors or controls people.
ETYMOLOGY:
After Big Brother, a character in George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. The term big brother for an elder brother has been documented from 1809.
USAGE:
“When do cameras start feeling less like protection and more like Big Brother?”
Michael Dobie; School Security Takes a Big Step; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 29, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)
