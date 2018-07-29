

Words from 1984 that are now a part of the language



Big Brother PRONUNCIATION: (big BRUTH-uhr)

MEANING: noun: An authoritarian person, organization, government, etc., that monitors or controls people.

ETYMOLOGY: After Big Brother, a character in George Orwell’s 1949 novel 1984. The term big brother for an elder brother has been documented from 1809.

USAGE:

Michael Dobie; School Security Takes a Big Step; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 29, 2018.



Michael Dobie; School Security Takes a Big Step; Newsday (Long Island, New York); Jul 29, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no human being who, as a result of desiring to build a better life, should be named or declared illegal. -Alejandro G. Inarritu, film director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (b. 15 Aug 1963)





