Dec 15, 2020
One thing leads to another ...
This week’s words
amnesia
amnesia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Loss of memory or a gap in one’s memory.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin amnesia, from Greek amnesia (forgetfulness), from a- (not) + mimneskesthai (to remember). Ultimately from the Indo-European root men- (to think), which also gave us mind, mental, mention, automatic, mania, money, praying mantis, monument, music, amnesty, mantra, remonstrate, monish, and mantic. Earliest documented use: 1786.
USAGE:
“‘Maybe I didn’t believe you had amnesia before. But voluntarily performing for a crowd?’ He tilted his fork toward her plate. ‘Not devouring chocolate cake? I believe now. You’ve shown irrefutable evidence of a total personality shift.’”
Rachelle Paige Campbell; Love Overboard; Wild Rose; 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The universe is made of stories, not of atoms. -Muriel Rukeyser, poet and activist (15 Dec 1913-1980)
