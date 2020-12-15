

Dec 15, 2020 This week’s theme

One thing leads to another ...



This week’s words

irrefutable

amnesia



Follow us on One thing leads to another ...Follow us on A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



amnesia PRONUNCIATION: (am-NEE-zhuh)

MEANING: noun: Loss of memory or a gap in one’s memory.

ETYMOLOGY: remonstrate, From Latin amnesia, from Greek amnesia (forgetfulness), from a- (not) + mimneskesthai (to remember). Ultimately from the Indo-European root men- (to think), which also gave us mind, mental, mention, automatic, mania, money, praying mantis, monument, music, amnesty, mantra monish , and mantic . Earliest documented use: 1786.

USAGE:

Rachelle Paige Campbell; Love Overboard; Wild Rose; 2020.



See more usage examples of “‘Maybe I didn’t believe you had amnesia before. But voluntarily performing for a crowd?’ He tilted his fork toward her plate. ‘Not devouring chocolate cake? I believe now. You’ve shown irrefutable evidence of a total personality shift.’”Rachelle Paige Campbell;; Wild Rose; 2020.See more usage examples of amnesia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The universe is made of stories, not of atoms. -Muriel Rukeyser, poet and activist (15 Dec 1913-1980)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate