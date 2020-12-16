  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 16, 2020
One thing leads to another ...

irrefutable
amnesia
psychogenic
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
with Anu Garg

psychogenic

PRONUNCIATION:
(sy-kuh-JEN-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Originating in the mind (having a psychological rather than a physiological cause).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek psycho- (mind) + -genic (producing). Earliest documented use: 1897.

USAGE:
“‘Turns out I don’t really have amnesia, I’m just hysterical.’ His gaze whipped to hers, fierce, indignant. ‘Psychogenic amnesia is no less real than organic. It’s a self-preservation mechanism.’”
Catherine Mann & Olivia Gates; Escaping with the Billionaire; Harlequin; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No society that feeds its children on tales of successful violence can expect them not to believe that violence in the end is rewarded. -Margaret Mead, anthropologist (16 Dec 1901-1978)

