Dec 17, 2020
One thing leads to another ...
This week’s words
amnesia
psychogenic
polydipsia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
polydipsia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Excessive or abnormal thirst.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (much, many) + dipsa (thirst). Earliest documented use: 1661.
USAGE:
“Patients with psychogenic polydipsia were driven to drink excessively: Sinks had to be disabled. Toilets drained. In the worst cases, like this one, the heart failed due to fluid overload.”
Dustin Thomason; 12.21: A Novel; Dial Press; 2012.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, "It might have been." -John Greenleaf Whittier, poet (17 Dec 1807-1892)
