

Dec 17, 2020 This week’s theme

One thing leads to another ...



This week’s words

irrefutable

amnesia

psychogenic

polydipsia



polydipsia PRONUNCIATION: (paw-lee-DIP-see-uh)

MEANING: noun: Excessive or abnormal thirst.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek poly- (much, many) + dipsa (thirst). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:

Dustin Thomason; 12.21: A Novel; Dial Press; 2012.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, "It might have been." -John Greenleaf Whittier, poet (17 Dec 1807-1892)





