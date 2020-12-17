  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 17, 2020
This week’s theme
One thing leads to another ...

This week’s words
irrefutable
amnesia
psychogenic
polydipsia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

polydipsia

PRONUNCIATION:
(paw-lee-DIP-see-uh)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive or abnormal thirst.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (much, many) + dipsa (thirst). Earliest documented use: 1661.

USAGE:
“Patients with psychogenic polydipsia were driven to drink excessively: Sinks had to be disabled. Toilets drained. In the worst cases, like this one, the heart failed due to fluid overload.”
Dustin Thomason; 12.21: A Novel; Dial Press; 2012.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
For all sad words of tongue and pen, the saddest are these, "It might have been." -John Greenleaf Whittier, poet (17 Dec 1807-1892)

