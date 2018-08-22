  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 4, 2023
This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts

presenteeism

PRONUNCIATION:
(prez-uhn-TEE-iz-uhm)

MEANING:
noun: The practice of being present at work when it’s unnecessary or counterproductive.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined as a counterpart to absenteeism. From present, from Old French present, from Latin praesens, present participle of praeesse (to be present), from prae- (pre-) + esse (to be). Ultimately from the Indo-European root es- (to be), which also gave us is, yes, essence, and sin. Earliest documented use: 1931.

NOTES:
Presenteism can manifest in many ways: working while sick, staying late, working on weekends, not taking earned vacations, and so on. Why do people engage in it? Reasons may include job insecurity, dependence on wages, or a sense of indispensability. Don’t confuse presenteeism with presentiment or presentism.

USAGE:
“There is a growing appreciation among businesses that working smarter, not harder, is more productive than presenteeism.”
Why Working Nine to Five Is No Longer a Way to make a Living; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 22, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Ah! what a divine religion might be found out if charity were really made the principle of it instead of faith. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)

