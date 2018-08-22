

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



presenteeism PRONUNCIATION: (prez-uhn-TEE-iz-uhm)

MEANING: noun: The practice of being present at work when it’s unnecessary or counterproductive.

ETYMOLOGY: Coined as a counterpart to absenteeism. From present, from Old French present, from Latin praesens, present participle of praeesse (to be present), from prae- (pre-) + esse (to be). Ultimately from the Indo-European root es- (to be), which also gave us is, yes, essence, and sin. Earliest documented use: 1931.

NOTES: Presenteism can manifest in many ways: working while sick, staying late, working on weekends, not taking earned vacations, and so on. Why do people engage in it? Reasons may include job insecurity, dependence on wages, or a sense of indispensability. Don’t confuse presenteeism with presentiment or presentism

USAGE: “There is a growing appreciation among businesses that working smarter, not harder, is more productive than presenteeism.”

Why Working Nine to Five Is No Longer a Way to make a Living; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 22, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Ah! what a divine religion might be found out if charity were really made the principle of it instead of faith. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)





