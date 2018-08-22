|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Lesser-known counterparts
This week’s words
benignant
forgettery
endarken
penultimatum
presenteeism
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
presenteeism
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The practice of being present at work when it’s unnecessary or counterproductive.
ETYMOLOGY:
Coined as a counterpart to absenteeism. From present, from Old French present, from Latin praesens, present participle of praeesse (to be present), from prae- (pre-) + esse (to be). Ultimately from the Indo-European root es- (to be), which also gave us is, yes, essence, and sin. Earliest documented use: 1931.
NOTES:
Presenteism can manifest in many ways: working while sick, staying late, working on weekends, not taking earned vacations, and so on. Why do people engage in it? Reasons may include job insecurity, dependence on wages, or a sense of indispensability. Don’t confuse presenteeism with presentiment or presentism.
USAGE:
“There is a growing appreciation among businesses that working smarter, not harder, is more productive than presenteeism.”
Why Working Nine to Five Is No Longer a Way to make a Living; The Guardian (London, UK); Aug 22, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Ah! what a divine religion might be found out if charity were really made the principle of it instead of faith. -Percy Bysshe Shelley, poet (4 Aug 1792-1822)
