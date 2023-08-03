|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 3, 2023This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts
This week’s words
forgettery
endarken
penultimatum
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
penultimatum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A demand made before an ultimatum.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin paene (almost) + ultimus (last). Earliest documented use: 1791.
USAGE:
“Loeser made an ultimatum, which they both knew was at best a penultimatum or an antepenultimatum.”
Ned Beauman; The Teleportation Accident; Sceptre; 2012.
[If you are especially kind, consider giving a preantepenultimatum as well. -Ed.]
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)
