

Aug 3, 2023 This week’s theme

Lesser-known counterparts



This week’s words

benignant

forgettery

endarken

penultimatum



penultimatum PRONUNCIATION: (puh-nuhl-tuh-MAY-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: A demand made before an ultimatum.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin paene (almost) + ultimus (last). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE:

Ned Beauman; The Teleportation Accident; Sceptre; 2012.

"Loeser made an ultimatum, which they both knew was at best a penultimatum or an antepenultimatum."
Ned Beauman; The Teleportation Accident; Sceptre; 2012.

[If you are especially kind, consider giving a preantepenultimatum as well. -Ed.]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)





