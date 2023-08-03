  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 3, 2023
This week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts

This week’s words
benignant
forgettery
endarken
penultimatum
penultimatum
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

penultimatum

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-nuhl-tuh-MAY-tuhm)

MEANING:
noun: A demand made before an ultimatum.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin paene (almost) + ultimus (last). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE:
“Loeser made an ultimatum, which they both knew was at best a penultimatum or an antepenultimatum.”
Ned Beauman; The Teleportation Accident; Sceptre; 2012.
[If you are especially kind, consider giving a preantepenultimatum as well. -Ed.]

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The world is changed not by the self-regarding, but by men and women prepared to make fools of themselves. -P.D. James, novelist (3 Aug 1920-2014)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith