

Jul 31, 2023 This week’s theme

Lesser-known counterparts



This week’s words

benignant



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Previous week’s theme

Words from religion Lesser-known counterparts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



If people can sing or speak in unison, why not in multison? Well, they can; it’s just that we use a different word because multison doesn’t exist in English.



Don’t expect perfect harmony in a language any more than in a big messy lump of humanity. Human languages are a reflection of people lumbering along, making things up as they go.



This week we have dived into the deep chambers of the English language to bring out unsung words. These are words that are counterparts of their well-known cousins. Rare lexical gems that deserve to be better known.



What words that don’t already exist would you like to make as counterparts? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. Include your location (city, state). benignant PRONUNCIATION: (bih/buh-NIG-nuhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Kind and gracious.

2. Beneficial.

3. Not harmful.

ETYMOLOGY: Modeled after the word malignant. From benign, from Old French benigne, from Latin bene (well) + gignere (to beget). Earliest documented use: 1782.

USAGE:

Rex Murphy; The Right Spirit Behind the Giving; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jan 8, 2005.



“Human beings ... are forever ascribing malignant or benignant motives even to inanimate forces such as the weather, volcanoes, and internal-combustion engines.”

Stephen Budiansky; The Truth About Dogs; The Atlantic Monthly (Boston); Jul 1999.



See more usage examples of “The itch to be seen as benignant is a hell of a lot better than the studied neutralism of indifference.”Rex Murphy; The Right Spirit Behind the Giving;(Toronto, Canada); Jan 8, 2005.“Human beings ... are forever ascribing malignant or benignant motives even to inanimate forces such as the weather, volcanoes, and internal-combustion engines.”Stephen Budiansky; The Truth About Dogs;(Boston); Jul 1999.See more usage examples of benignant in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Trust is the first step to love. -Premchand, novelist and poet (31 Jul 1880-1936)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate