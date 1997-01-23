

Aug 7, 2023 This week’s theme

Adjectives



This week’s words

culminant



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Previous week’s theme

Lesser-known counterparts Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Some words are overused: great, interesting,* and nice, for example. These adjectives have been diluted to the point that they often don’t mean a thing.



Everything -- from breakfast cereal to groundbreaking scientific discovery -- gets described as great.



When you respond with “Interesting!” to what a neighbor said, maybe his views are engaging. More likely, you are just being polite and don’t want to say what you really want to say: “Wow! He believes Bill Gates is implanting chips via vaccines.”



And don’t get me started on the word nice.



Let’s give the overused adjectives a rest. Instead, this week we offer a set of fresh adjectives -- some positive, some negative -- but none of them merely great.



What are some words you feel are overused to the point of being meaningless? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state).



*Fun fact: In the past, the word interesting was used as a euphemism for pregnancy. Example: Mrs. Smith is in an interesting condition. culminant PRONUNCIATION: (KUHL-muh-nuhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Being at or reaching the highest point.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin culminare (to crown), from culmen (summit). Earliest documented use: 1605.

USAGE: “Like Nat King Cole, Del McCoury set out to be a crack instrumentalist and -- thanks to an unexpected career bend -- wound up the culminant vocalist in his field.”

Michael Gray; Cold Hard Facts; Nashville Banner (Tennessee); Jan 23, 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: No amount of belief makes something a fact. -James Randi, magician and skeptic (7 Aug 1928-2020)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate