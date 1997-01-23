  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 7, 2023
Adjectives

culminant
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI

Lesser-known counterparts
Anu Garg

Some words are overused: great, interesting,* and nice, for example. These adjectives have been diluted to the point that they often don’t mean a thing.

Everything -- from breakfast cereal to groundbreaking scientific discovery -- gets described as great.

When you respond with “Interesting!” to what a neighbor said, maybe his views are engaging. More likely, you are just being polite and don’t want to say what you really want to say: “Wow! He believes Bill Gates is implanting chips via vaccines.”

And don’t get me started on the word nice.

Let’s give the overused adjectives a rest. Instead, this week we offer a set of fresh adjectives -- some positive, some negative -- but none of them merely great.

What are some words you feel are overused to the point of being meaningless? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state).

*Fun fact: In the past, the word interesting was used as a euphemism for pregnancy. Example: Mrs. Smith is in an interesting condition.

culminant

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHL-muh-nuhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Being at or reaching the highest point.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin culminare (to crown), from culmen (summit). Earliest documented use: 1605.

USAGE:
“Like Nat King Cole, Del McCoury set out to be a crack instrumentalist and -- thanks to an unexpected career bend -- wound up the culminant vocalist in his field.”
Michael Gray; Cold Hard Facts; Nashville Banner (Tennessee); Jan 23, 1997.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
No amount of belief makes something a fact. -James Randi, magician and skeptic (7 Aug 1928-2020)

