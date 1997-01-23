|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Aug 7, 2023
Adjectives
This week’s words
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Previous week’s theme
Lesser-known counterparts
A.Word.A.Day
Some words are overused: great, interesting,* and nice, for example. These adjectives have been diluted to the point that they often don’t mean a thing.
Everything -- from breakfast cereal to groundbreaking scientific discovery -- gets described as great.
When you respond with “Interesting!” to what a neighbor said, maybe his views are engaging. More likely, you are just being polite and don’t want to say what you really want to say: “Wow! He believes Bill Gates is implanting chips via vaccines.”
And don’t get me started on the word nice.
Let’s give the overused adjectives a rest. Instead, this week we offer a set of fresh adjectives -- some positive, some negative -- but none of them merely great.
What are some words you feel are overused to the point of being meaningless? Share below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. As always, include your location (city, state).
*Fun fact: In the past, the word interesting was used as a euphemism for pregnancy. Example: Mrs. Smith is in an interesting condition.
culminant
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Being at or reaching the highest point.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin culminare (to crown), from culmen (summit). Earliest documented use: 1605.
USAGE:
“Like Nat King Cole, Del McCoury set out to be a crack instrumentalist and -- thanks to an unexpected career bend -- wound up the culminant vocalist in his field.”
Michael Gray; Cold Hard Facts; Nashville Banner (Tennessee); Jan 23, 1997.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:No amount of belief makes something a fact. -James Randi, magician and skeptic (7 Aug 1928-2020)
