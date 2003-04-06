  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 11, 2023
Adjectives

ostrobogulous

ostrobogulous
“I hope you are not sleepy, because there’s a cluster of eggs waiting for you in the bathtub.”
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ostrobogulous

PRONUNCIATION:
(ah-struh-BOG-yuh-luhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Unusual; bizarre; risqué or indecent.

ETYMOLOGY:
Coined by writer Victor Neuburg (1883-1940). A fanciful formation from either Greek oestrous/estrous (heat or rut) or ostreon (oyster) + bog (dirt) + -ulous (full of). Earliest documented use: 1951.

USAGE:
“Father, you know, doesn’t approve of novels. A tissue of ostrobogulous lies, he calls them. With the writer laughing behind each page at the reader’s gullibility.”
Charles Johnson; Oxherding Tale: A Novel; Scribner; 2005.

“The magnificent Roz Chast’s illustrations are, well, ostrobogulous.”
Michael Pakenham; Editor’s Choice; The Sun (Baltimore, Maryland); Apr 6, 2003.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Courage without conscience is a wild beast. -Robert Green Ingersoll, lawyer and orator (11 Aug 1833-1899)

