Adjectives A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



perficient PRONUNCIATION: (puhr-FISH-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Accomplishing or achieving desired results; effective.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin perficere (to accomplish), from per- (thoroughly) + -ficere, a combining form of facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE: “He’s just a mite slower than the rest of us more perficient punchers.”

Jarold L. Hampton; Night of the Bull; Covenant Books; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In science one tries to tell people, in such a way as to be understood by everyone, something that no one ever knew before. But in the case of poetry, it's the exact opposite. -Paul Dirac, theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate (8 Aug 1902-1984)





