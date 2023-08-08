  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 8, 2023
perficient

PRONUNCIATION:
(puhr-FISH-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Accomplishing or achieving desired results; effective.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin perficere (to accomplish), from per- (thoroughly) + -ficere, a combining form of facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1641.

USAGE:
“He’s just a mite slower than the rest of us more perficient punchers.”
Jarold L. Hampton; Night of the Bull; Covenant Books; 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In science one tries to tell people, in such a way as to be understood by everyone, something that no one ever knew before. But in the case of poetry, it's the exact opposite. -Paul Dirac, theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate (8 Aug 1902-1984)

