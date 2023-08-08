|
A.Word.A.Day
Aug 8, 2023
Adjectives
This week’s words
perficient
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
perficient
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Accomplishing or achieving desired results; effective.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin perficere (to accomplish), from per- (thoroughly) + -ficere, a combining form of facere (to make or do). Earliest documented use: 1641.
USAGE:
“He’s just a mite slower than the rest of us more perficient punchers.”
Jarold L. Hampton; Night of the Bull; Covenant Books; 2022.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In science one tries to tell people, in such a way as to be understood by everyone, something that no one ever knew before. But in the case of poetry, it's the exact opposite. -Paul Dirac, theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate (8 Aug 1902-1984)
