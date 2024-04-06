

polyphony PRONUNCIATION: (puh-LIF-uh-nee)

MEANING: noun:

1. The combination of independent melodic lines sounded together. For example, a

2. The representation of different sounds by a letter or symbol. For example, the letter c which can represent /s/ or /k/.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek poly- (many) + -phony (sound). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE:

Caspar Henderson; Auraculous; Natural History (New York); Apr 2024.



“It’s now evident to [Cassidy] McFadzean that she was ... embracing the polyphony of influences in her life. Whether in the form of overheard conversations at New York museums or quoted musings from her architect boyfriend Kourosh.”

Jean Marc Ah-Sen; Sculpting Moments With Words; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 6, 2024.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Architecture is inhabited sculpture. -Constantin Brancusi, sculptor (19 Feb 1876-1957)





