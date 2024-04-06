  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 19, 2025
This week’s theme
Words with multiple personas

This week’s words
onolatry
grizzle
polyphony
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

polyphony

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-LIF-uh-nee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. The combination of independent melodic lines sounded together. For example, a fugue.
2. The representation of different sounds by a letter or symbol. For example, the letter c which can represent /s/ or /k/.
3. A multiplicity of distinct voices or perspectives.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek poly- (many) + -phony (sound). Earliest documented use: 1790.

USAGE:
“[Franchino Gaffurio’s] innovation reflected changes in musical style, especially a transition from largely single melodic lines to polyphony.”
Caspar Henderson; Auraculous; Natural History (New York); Apr 2024.

“It’s now evident to [Cassidy] McFadzean that she was ... embracing the polyphony of influences in her life. Whether in the form of overheard conversations at New York museums or quoted musings from her architect boyfriend Kourosh.”
Jean Marc Ah-Sen; Sculpting Moments With Words; Toronto Star (Canada); Apr 6, 2024.

See more usage examples of polyphony in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Architecture is inhabited sculpture. -Constantin Brancusi, sculptor (19 Feb 1876-1957)

