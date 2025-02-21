

Feb 21, 2025 This week’s theme

Words with multiple personas



This week’s words

onolatry

grizzle

polyphony

bibble

jactation



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words with multiple personas A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jactation PRONUNCIATION: (jak-TAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun:

1. Boasting.

2. Involuntary bodily movements, such as tossing or twitching.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin jactation (tossing, boasting), from jactare (to throw, boast), frequentative of jacere (to throw). Earliest documented use: 1576. Also spelled as jactitation

USAGE:

Patricia Hickman; Katrina’s Wings; Five Star; 2002.



“Amidst all the pain, and relentless jactation of his body, Laurel thought he could still hear the man.”

Emma Porter; The Fairy King; Xlibris; 2019.



See more usage examples of “The girls from the legal pools and the courthouse clerks stood out on the sidewalks [and] engaged in conceited jactation ... Most of the talk had little to do with actual facts.”Patricia Hickman;; Five Star; 2002.“Amidst all the pain, and relentless jactation of his body, Laurel thought he could still hear the man.”Emma Porter;; Xlibris; 2019.See more usage examples of jactation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is no such thing as not voting: you either vote by voting, or you vote by staying home and tacitly doubling the value of some diehard's vote. -David Foster Wallace, novelist, essayist, and short story writer (21 Feb 1962-2008)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate