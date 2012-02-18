

grizzle PRONUNCIATION: (GRIZ-uhl)

MEANING: verb tr.: To make gray. verb intr.: 1. To turn gray. 2. To fuss; to gripe or grumble. noun: 1. An animal with gray or grizzled fur. 2. Gray hair. adjective: 1. Having gray hair. 2. Gray.

ETYMOLOGY: For the color-related senses: from Old French grisel, diminutive of gris (gray).

For the grumble sense: origin unknown.

Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:

Sam Wollaston; On the Road; The Guardian (London, UK); Feb 18, 2012.



“Last night, as I was trying to settle my fretting son to sleep, I had a thought, clear as day: ‘I just don’t want to do this any longer.’ He’d been grizzling for 45 minutes, his dad was out, and after a long day at work, all I wanted was a glass of wine and some mindless telly.”

Cathy Adams; Mother Knows Best; The Independent (London, UK); May 10, 2021.



“Consider that I have no hair, no fur, no

Verlyn Klinkenborg; Timothy; Vintage; 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: True teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross; then, having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create their own. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)





