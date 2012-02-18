  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 18, 2025
This week’s theme
Words with multiple personas

This week’s words
onolatry
grizzle
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

grizzle

PRONUNCIATION:
(GRIZ-uhl)

MEANING:
verb tr.:To make gray.
verb intr.:1. To turn gray.
 2. To fuss; to gripe or grumble.
noun:1. An animal with gray or grizzled fur.
 2. Gray hair.
adjective:1. Having gray hair.
 2. Gray.

ETYMOLOGY:
For the color-related senses: from Old French grisel, diminutive of gris (gray).
For the grumble sense: origin unknown.
Earliest documented use: 1390.

USAGE:
“My hair has grizzled, I’ve developed a paunch and some rather unpalatable views.”
Sam Wollaston; On the Road; The Guardian (London, UK); Feb 18, 2012.

“Last night, as I was trying to settle my fretting son to sleep, I had a thought, clear as day: ‘I just don’t want to do this any longer.’ He’d been grizzling for 45 minutes, his dad was out, and after a long day at work, all I wanted was a glass of wine and some mindless telly.”
Cathy Adams; Mother Knows Best; The Independent (London, UK); May 10, 2021.

“Consider that I have no hair, no fur, no raiment to disarrange. No silver-trimmed livery-hat to hang on a peg, like Thomas. No grizzle wig to keep free of lice.”
Verlyn Klinkenborg; Timothy; Vintage; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
True teachers are those who use themselves as bridges over which they invite their students to cross; then, having facilitated their crossing, joyfully collapse, encouraging them to create their own. -Nikos Kazantzakis, poet and novelist (18 Feb 1883-1957)

