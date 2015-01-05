|
bibble
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
Senses 1-2: From bib (to drink) + -le (a frequentative ending). Probably from Latin bibere (to drink).
Senses 3-4: A variant of bubble, of expressive origin.
Earliest documented use: 1529.
See also: misophonia.
USAGE:
“You helped me avoid slang in the editing process as we bibbled and xertzed [gulped] coffee.”
Jessica Dotta; Mark of Distinction; Tyndale; 2014.
“He swiftly reels off assignments: ‘... The Internet aspect, new paradigm, Twitter, the Arab Spring, all that bibble.’”
Emily Nussbaum; Button-Pusher; The New Yorker; Jan 5, 2015.
“In June when the bonefish spawn, they bundle by the thousands just under the surface, where they bibble, panting for air and blowing and bubbling in the heat of passion.”
Stanley Meltzoff; A Place of Liquid Light; Field & Stream (Miami, Florida); Feb 1993.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment. -Ansel Adams, photographer (20 Feb 1902-1984)
