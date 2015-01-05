

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



bibble PRONUNCIATION: (BIB-l)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To eat or drink noisily. verb intr.: 2. To drink habitually or to excess. 3. To produce bubbles or a bubbling sound. noun: 4. Nonsense; something worthless or deceptive.

ETYMOLOGY:

Senses 3-4: A variant of bubble, of expressive origin.

Earliest documented use: 1529.

See also: Senses 1-2: From bib (to drink) + -le (a frequentative ending). Probably from Latin bibere (to drink).Senses 3-4: A variant of bubble, of expressive origin.Earliest documented use: 1529.See also: misophonia

USAGE: “You helped me avoid slang in the editing process as we bibbled and xertzed [gulped] coffee.”

Jessica Dotta; Mark of Distinction; Tyndale; 2014.



“He swiftly reels off assignments: ‘... The Internet aspect, new paradigm, Twitter, the Arab Spring, all that bibble.’”

Emily Nussbaum; Button-Pusher; The New Yorker; Jan 5, 2015.



“In June when the bonefish spawn, they bundle by the thousands just under the surface, where they bibble, panting for air and blowing and bubbling in the heat of passion.”

Stanley Meltzoff; A Place of Liquid Light; Field & Stream (Miami, Florida); Feb 1993.

