Feb 26, 2019
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
catchall
pinchpenny
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pinchpenny

PRONUNCIATION:
(PINCH-pen-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Unwilling to spend or give money.
noun: A miserly person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From pinch, from Old French pincier (to pinch) + penny (the smallest denomination of currency). Earliest documented use: 1425.

NOTES:
The word penny-pincher is a synonym of pinchpenny, but you have to admit, it doesn’t have quite the same zing as the tosspot word. Another synonym of today’s word is pinchgut, but catchpenny is something entirely different.

USAGE:
“At the Dollar Market ... Freddy was a steady customer, if a bit of a pinchpenny. He browsed, but never bought.”
Peter Schworm; Town in Tears over Gadabout Gobbler; Boston Globe (Massachusetts); Aug 8, 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Humankind's wounds, those huge sores that litter the world, do not stop at the blue and red lines drawn on maps. -Victor Hugo, poet, novelist, and dramatist (26 Feb 1802-1885)

