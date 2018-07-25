|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 25, 2018This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
jerkwater
catchpenny
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
catchpenny
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to something designed to sell quickly: cheap, flashy, or sensationalistic.
noun: Something that’s designed to sell quickly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From the phrase catch a penny. Earliest documented use: 1760.
NOTES:
If you catchpenny, be gentle. If you pinch it, you’d be a pinchpenny (a stingy person). Some other penny-related terms are halfpenny, penny-ante, and god’s penny.
USAGE:
“The decades discussed in this volume were decisive in the history of modern music, and a more catchpenny author might justifiably have chosen the title ‘twenty years that changed the world’.”
Patricia Howard; Der Ganze Heartz; Musical Times (London, UK); Autumn 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The only index by which to judge a government or a way of life is by the quality of the people it acts upon. No matter how noble the objectives of a government, if it blurs decency and kindness, cheapens human life, and breeds ill will and suspicion -- it is an evil government. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)
