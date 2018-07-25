

catchpenny PRONUNCIATION: (KACH-pen-ee)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to something designed to sell quickly: cheap, flashy, or sensationalistic.

noun: Something that’s designed to sell quickly.

ETYMOLOGY: From the phrase catch a penny. Earliest documented use: 1760.

NOTES: If you catchpenny, be gentle. If you pinch it, you’d be a pinchpenny (a stingy person). Some other penny-related terms are halfpenny penny-ante , and god’s penny

See more usage examples of “The decades discussed in this volume were decisive in the history of modern music, and a more catchpenny author might justifiably have chosen the title ‘twenty years that changed the world’.”Patricia Howard; Der Ganze Heartz;(London, UK); Autumn 2009.See more usage examples of catchpenny in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The only index by which to judge a government or a way of life is by the quality of the people it acts upon. No matter how noble the objectives of a government, if it blurs decency and kindness, cheapens human life, and breeds ill will and suspicion -- it is an evil government. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)





