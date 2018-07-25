  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 25, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
shunpike
jerkwater
catchpenny
catchpenny
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

catchpenny

PRONUNCIATION:
(KACH-pen-ee)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to something designed to sell quickly: cheap, flashy, or sensationalistic.
noun: Something that’s designed to sell quickly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the phrase catch a penny. Earliest documented use: 1760.

NOTES:
If you catchpenny, be gentle. If you pinch it, you’d be a pinchpenny (a stingy person). Some other penny-related terms are halfpenny, penny-ante, and god’s penny.

USAGE:
“The decades discussed in this volume were decisive in the history of modern music, and a more catchpenny author might justifiably have chosen the title ‘twenty years that changed the world’.”
Patricia Howard; Der Ganze Heartz; Musical Times (London, UK); Autumn 2009.

See more usage examples of catchpenny in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The only index by which to judge a government or a way of life is by the quality of the people it acts upon. No matter how noble the objectives of a government, if it blurs decency and kindness, cheapens human life, and breeds ill will and suspicion -- it is an evil government. -Eric Hoffer, philosopher and author (25 Jul 1902-1983)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith