|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Apr 13, 2018This week’s theme
Words with odd pronunciations
This week’s words
ceilidh
sophrosyne
segue
hors d'oeuvre
halfpenny
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
halfpenny
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English halfpeny, from Old English h(e)alf + penig, penning. Earliest documented use: 1330.
USAGE:
“The Iraqis, by contrast, were led by a halfpenny Hitler.”
Gerald Parshall; The Diplomatists: Powell & Schwarzkopf; US News & World Report (Washington, DC); Mar 16, 1998.
See more usage examples of halfpenny in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Gullibility and credulity are considered undesirable qualities in every department of human life -- except religion. -Christopher Hitchens, author and journalist (13 Apr 1949-2011)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith