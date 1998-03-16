

halfpenny PRONUNCIATION: plural halfpence (HAY-puhns) (HAY-puh-nee, HAP-nee)

MEANING: noun: 1. A British coin representing half a penny. 2. A sum of half a penny. adjective: 1. Worth half a penny. 2. Worth very little.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle English halfpeny, from Old English h(e)alf + penig, penning. Earliest documented use: 1330.

Gerald Parshall; The Diplomatists: Powell & Schwarzkopf; US News & World Report (Washington, DC); Mar 16, 1998.



"The Iraqis, by contrast, were led by a halfpenny Hitler."
Gerald Parshall; The Diplomatists: Powell & Schwarzkopf; US News & World Report (Washington, DC); Mar 16, 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Gullibility and credulity are considered undesirable qualities in every department of human life -- except religion. -Christopher Hitchens, author and journalist (13 Apr 1949-2011)





