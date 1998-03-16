  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Apr 13, 2018
This week’s theme
Words with odd pronunciations

This week’s words
ceilidh
sophrosyne
segue
hors d'oeuvre
halfpenny

halfpenny
Image: Wikimedia Commons
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

halfpenny

PRONUNCIATION:
(HAY-puh-nee, HAP-nee)
plural halfpence (HAY-puhns)

MEANING:
noun:1. A British coin representing half a penny.
 2. A sum of half a penny.
adjective:1. Worth half a penny.
 2. Worth very little.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle English halfpeny, from Old English h(e)alf + penig, penning. Earliest documented use: 1330.

USAGE:
“The Iraqis, by contrast, were led by a halfpenny Hitler.”
Gerald Parshall; The Diplomatists: Powell & Schwarzkopf; US News & World Report (Washington, DC); Mar 16, 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Gullibility and credulity are considered undesirable qualities in every department of human life -- except religion. -Christopher Hitchens, author and journalist (13 Apr 1949-2011)

