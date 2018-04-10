|
A.Word.A.Day
Apr 10, 2018This week’s theme
Words with odd pronunciations
This week’s words
sophrosyne
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sophrosyne
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Soundness of mind, as expressed in moderation, self-control, and prudence.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek sophrosyne, from sophron (of sound mind, prudent). Earliest documented use: 1889.
USAGE:
“In this sense, sophrosyne seems to be the key to the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, not only to break the vicious cycle of violence that holds the two sides captive but also to support the idea of nonviolent resistance.”
Carlos Fraenkel; Teaching Plato in Palestine; Dissent (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Spring 2007.
