Apr 10, 2018
This week’s theme
Words with odd pronunciations

This week’s words
ceilidh
sophrosyne
Tattoo: Steve, Photo: Elyse Rethlake, Image source: Neither Snow
with Anu Garg

sophrosyne

PRONUNCIATION:
(suh-FROZ-uh-nee)

MEANING:
noun: Soundness of mind, as expressed in moderation, self-control, and prudence.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek sophrosyne, from sophron (of sound mind, prudent). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE:
“In this sense, sophrosyne seems to be the key to the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, not only to break the vicious cycle of violence that holds the two sides captive but also to support the idea of nonviolent resistance.”
Carlos Fraenkel; Teaching Plato in Palestine; Dissent (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Spring 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You can safely assume that you've created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)

