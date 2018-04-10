

Words with odd pronunciations



sophrosyne



sophrosyne PRONUNCIATION: (suh-FROZ-uh-nee)

MEANING: noun: Soundness of mind, as expressed in moderation, self-control, and prudence.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek sophrosyne, from sophron (of sound mind, prudent). Earliest documented use: 1889.

USAGE: “In this sense, sophrosyne seems to be the key to the solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, not only to break the vicious cycle of violence that holds the two sides captive but also to support the idea of nonviolent resistance.”

Carlos Fraenkel; Teaching Plato in Palestine; Dissent (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Spring 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You can safely assume that you've created God in your own image when it turns out that God hates all the same people you do. -Anne Lamott, writer (b. 10 Apr 1954)





