ceilidh

sophrosyne

segue

hors d'oeuvre



hors d’oeuvre PRONUNCIATION: (ohr DERV)

MEANING: noun: An extra little dish outside of and smaller than the main course, usually served first.

ETYMOLOGY: From French hors (outside of), oeuvre (job or work). Earliest documented use: 1715.

USAGE:

"An aunt sued her nephew for jumping into her arms, causing her to fall and break her wrist. She said her busy life in Manhattan had been ruined and she found it hard to hold a plate of hors d'oeuvres. The jury didn't embrace her arguments and took just 15 minutes to decide that the boy was not negligent."
Politics This Week; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 15, 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: All religions united with government are more or less inimical to liberty. All, separated from government, are compatible with liberty. -Henry Clay, statesman and orator (12 Apr 1777-1852)





