Jul 27, 2018
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
shunpike
jerkwater
catchpenny
cutpurse
scapegrace

scapegrace
“There, but for the help of Bob, goes Grace.”
with Anu Garg

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKAYP-grays)

MEANING:
noun:
A scoundrel; a mischievous person.

ETYMOLOGY:
Describing one who has supposedly escaped the grace of god. Earliest documented use: 1809.

USAGE:
“Scrope Berdmore Davies was a perfect specimen of his time and station: a rogue, a rakehell, a scapegrace, and a scofflaw, but in no wise a cad, a bounder, a cutpurse, or a poltroon.”
Doug Fetherling; High Life in Low Resorts with Byron and the Boys; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jul 10, 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Euphemism is a euphemism for lying. -Bobbie Gentry, singer and songwriter (b. 27 Jul 1944)

