Tosspot words
scapegrace
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
A scoundrel; a mischievous person.
ETYMOLOGY:
Describing one who has supposedly escaped the grace of god. Earliest documented use: 1809.
USAGE:
“Scrope Berdmore Davies was a perfect specimen of his time and station: a rogue, a rakehell, a scapegrace, and a scofflaw, but in no wise a cad, a bounder, a cutpurse, or a poltroon.”
Doug Fetherling; High Life in Low Resorts with Byron and the Boys; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jul 10, 1982.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Euphemism is a euphemism for lying. -Bobbie Gentry, singer and songwriter (b. 27 Jul 1944)
