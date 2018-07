A.Word.A.Day

scapegrace

MEANING:

noun:

A scoundrel; a mischievous person.

ETYMOLOGY:

Describing one who has supposedly escaped the grace of god. Earliest documented use: 1809.

Doug Fetherling; High Life in Low Resorts with Byron and the Boys; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); Jul 10, 1982.



