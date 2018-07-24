

Jul 24, 2018 This week’s theme

Tosspot words



This week’s words

shunpike

jerkwater



Photo: Wdiehl/Wikimedia Tosspot words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



jerkwater PRONUNCIATION: (JUHRK-wah-tuhr)

MEANING: adjective: Remote, unimportant, or small.

ETYMOLOGY: In the days of steam trains, locomotives needed frequent refills of water. They made water stops near streams and lakes and hauled water up to the boiler. These trains were called jerkwaters from the jerking of water in buckets. In time they built water tanks along the tracks. Since these stops were in remote, insignificant areas, the towns around there were known as jerkwater towns and eventually the adjective jerkwater came to be applied to anything small, insignificant, backward, inferior, etc. Earliest documented use: 1878.

USAGE:

The Screen; Esquire (New York); Oct 2007.



See more usage examples of “C. Affleck plays a failed writer who returns to his jerkwater hometown.”The Screen;(New York); Oct 2007.See more usage examples of jerkwater in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Up with life. Stamp out all small and large indignities. Leave everyone alone to make it without pressure. Down with hurting. Lower the standard of living. Do without plastics. Smash the servo-mechanisms. Stop grabbing. Snuff the breeze and hug the kids. Love all love. Hate all hate. -John D. MacDonald, novelist (24 Jul 1916-1986)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate