You might find a person who is a know-nothing and someone who is a do-nothing. That’s OK, as long as a know-nothing is also a do-nothing. The problem begins when know-nothings reach someplace and start doing something. And they often believe they have cure-alls.



But enough about stable geniuses of the world! Instead, let’s talk about something more productive.



How many tosspot words did you catch above? Tosspots are words coined by combining a verb and a noun. Some examples: spitfire, shunpike, and scofflaw.

Important: The noun has to be the object of the verb. So shuteye is a tosspot word, but shut-in is not.



This week we'll feature five tosspot words. What tosspot words have you come up with? Share them below or email us at words@wordsmith.org. catchall PRONUNCIATION: (KACH-al)

MEANING: noun:

1. A bag or another receptacle for holding odds and ends.

2. Something that covers a wide variety of situations.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old Northern French cachier (to chase), from Latin capitare (to try to catch), frequentative of capere (to take) + Old English eall (all). Earliest documented use: 1838.

USAGE:

Carrie Vaughn; Low Midnight; Tor; 2014.



"'Dysfunctional' is one of those eminently useful modern words that serves as a catchall for so many otherwise complicated issues."
Carrie Vaughn; Low Midnight; Tor; 2014.

