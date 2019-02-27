  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 27, 2019
Tosspot words

scrapegut
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

scrapegut or scrape-gut

PRONUNCIATION:
(SKRAYP-guht)

MEANING:
noun: A fiddler.

ETYMOLOGY:
Traditionally, violin strings were made of catgut, which is gut or intestines of sheep or goat (not cats). The word scrapegut is a jocular or contemptuous reference to a violinist, as if scraping the strings. Earliest documented use: 1837.

USAGE:
“I am in tune with the fork, and ready ere master scrape-gut yonder has his rosin out.”
Arthur Maquarie; The Happy Kingdom; Bickers and Son; 1913.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Fear is a disease that eats away at logic and makes man inhuman. -Marian Anderson, singer (27 Feb 1897-1993)

