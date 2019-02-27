|
scrapegut or scrape-gut
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fiddler.
ETYMOLOGY:
Traditionally, violin strings were made of catgut, which is gut or intestines of sheep or goat (not cats). The word scrapegut is a jocular or contemptuous reference to a violinist, as if scraping the strings. Earliest documented use: 1837.
USAGE:
“I am in tune with the fork, and ready ere master scrape-gut yonder has his rosin out.”
Arthur Maquarie; The Happy Kingdom; Bickers and Son; 1913.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Fear is a disease that eats away at logic and makes man inhuman. -Marian Anderson, singer (27 Feb 1897-1993)
