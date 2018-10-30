A.Word.A.Day

do-all

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: A person who does all kinds of work in a job.

ETYMOLOGY:

From do, from Old English don (to do) + all, from Old English eall (all). Earliest documented use: 1631.

USAGE:

“‘He is a do-all guy for us and is a critical component to what we are doing.’”

Dirk Facer; Utah Football: Covey Is Doing This and That for the Utes; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Oct 30, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: