Mar 1, 2019This week’s theme
Tosspot words
This week’s words
catchall
pinchpenny
scrapegut
rakehell
do-all
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
do-all
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who does all kinds of work in a job.
ETYMOLOGY:
From do, from Old English don (to do) + all, from Old English eall (all). Earliest documented use: 1631.
USAGE:
“‘He is a do-all guy for us and is a critical component to what we are doing.’”
Dirk Facer; Utah Football: Covey Is Doing This and That for the Utes; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Oct 30, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (1 Mar 1939-2017)
