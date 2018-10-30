  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 1, 2019
This week’s theme
Tosspot words

This week’s words
catchall
pinchpenny
scrapegut
rakehell
do-all

Send a gift that
keeps on giving,
all year long:
A gift subscription of A.Word.A.Day or the gift of books
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

do-all

PRONUNCIATION:
(DOO-ahl)

MEANING:
noun: A person who does all kinds of work in a job.

ETYMOLOGY:
From do, from Old English don (to do) + all, from Old English eall (all). Earliest documented use: 1631.

USAGE:
“‘He is a do-all guy for us and is a critical component to what we are doing.’”
Dirk Facer; Utah Football: Covey Is Doing This and That for the Utes; Deseret News (Salt Lake City, Utah); Oct 30, 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We should not be simply fighting evil in the name of good, but struggling against the certainties of people who claim always to know where good and evil are to be found. -Tzvetan Todorov, philosopher (1 Mar 1939-2017)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith