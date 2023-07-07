

Jul 7, 2023 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

cantrip

maladdress

asportation

epicrisis

oxytone



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



oxytone PRONUNCIATION: (OK-si-tohn)

MEANING: adjective: Having stress on the last syllable.

noun: A word having stress on the last syllable.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek oxys (acute) + tonos (tone). Earliest documented use: 1720.

NOTES:

paroxytone: the second to last syllable stressed





As a proper name, Oxytone can be a vent, steroid, intestinal cleanser,



If you’re fond of stress on the last syllable and feel like making oxytone at home, here’s the chemical reaction that should work, though we haven’t tried it ourselves: oxygen + acetone = oxytone + acegen

The byproduct acegen is believed to be a As you can see from its pronunciation, oxytone is a do-as-I-say kind of word, not do-as-I-do. Once you have mastered oxytone, here are some advanced members of this family:paroxytone: the second to last syllable stressed proparoxytone : third from last syllable stressedAs a proper name, Oxytone can be a music pedal hair bleacher , and a book . Will the real oxytone stand up?If you’re fond of stress on the last syllable and feel like making oxytone at home, here’s the chemical reaction that should work, though we haven’t tried it ourselves: oxygen + acetone = oxytone + acegenThe byproduct acegen is believed to be a pain reliever

USAGE:

Egerton Castle & Agnes Castle; A Little House in War Time; Good Press; 2022.



See more usage examples of “What a lot our language misses by the clipped and oxytone ‘lament’!”Egerton Castle & Agnes Castle;; Good Press; 2022.See more usage examples of oxytone in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creed into law if it acquires the political power to do so. -Robert A. Heinlein, science-fiction author (7 Jul 1907-1988)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate