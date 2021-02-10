

maladdress PRONUNCIATION: (mal-uh-DRES)

MEANING: noun: Rudeness; tactlessness; clumsiness; awkwardness.

ETYMOLOGY: From French maladresse (clumsiness, tactlessness, awkwardness), a blend of maladroit (clumsy, tactless) + adresse (dexterity, skill). Earliest documented use: 1804.

USAGE:

Celebrating a Woman of Many Firsts; This Day (Lagos, Nigeria); Feb 10, 2021. “Even when under the cosh , [Professor Olabisi Ugbebor] does not display maladdress towards anyone.”Celebrating a Woman of Many Firsts;(Lagos, Nigeria); Feb 10, 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are few uglier traits than this tendency -- witnessed in men no worse than their neighbors -- to grow cruel, merely because they possessed the power of inflicting harm. -Nathaniel Hawthorne, writer (4 Jul 1804-1864)





