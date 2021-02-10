|
A.Word.A.Day
Jul 4, 2023This week’s theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
maladdress
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
maladdress
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Rudeness; tactlessness; clumsiness; awkwardness.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French maladresse (clumsiness, tactlessness, awkwardness), a blend of maladroit (clumsy, tactless) + adresse (dexterity, skill). Earliest documented use: 1804.
USAGE:
“Even when under the cosh, [Professor Olabisi Ugbebor] does not display maladdress towards anyone.”
Celebrating a Woman of Many Firsts; This Day (Lagos, Nigeria); Feb 10, 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are few uglier traits than this tendency -- witnessed in men no worse than their neighbors -- to grow cruel, merely because they possessed the power of inflicting harm. -Nathaniel Hawthorne, writer (4 Jul 1804-1864)
|
