

Jan 25, 2023 This week’s theme

Words borrowed from other languages



This week’s words

ikigai

chaebol

cosh



A display in Edinburgh Police Centre Museum Photo: Wikimedia Words borrowed from other languages A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cosh PRONUNCIATION: (kosh)

MEANING: noun: 1. A short, thick, heavy stick, used as a weapon. Also known as a truncheon, blackjack, bludgeon, etc. 2. An attack with, or as if with, such a weapon. verb tr.: To hit with, or as if with, such a weapon.

ETYMOLOGY: From Romani kosh, from koshter (stick). Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE:

Sandeep Bamzai; Hollywood Idol Charms Bollywood’s Best; India Today (New Delhi); Mar 25, 2013.



“Larry Page and Sergey Brin, wrote a landmark paper explicitly warning that advertising-led search engines would be biased against the true needs of consumers. But their idealism was coshed by the dotcom crash of 2000-01, which forced them to turn a profit.”

Is Google an Evil Genius?; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 19, 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: We are not the same persons this year as last; nor are those we love. It is a happy chance if we, changing, continue to love a changed person. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)





