Jan 25, 2023
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from other languages

This week’s words
ikigai
chaebol
cosh
A display in Edinburgh Police Centre Museum
Photo: Wikimedia
with Anu Garg

cosh

PRONUNCIATION:
(kosh)

MEANING:
noun:1. A short, thick, heavy stick, used as a weapon. Also known as a truncheon, blackjack, bludgeon, etc.
 2. An attack with, or as if with, such a weapon.
verb tr.:To hit with, or as if with, such a weapon.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Romani kosh, from koshter (stick). Earliest documented use: 1869.

USAGE:
“Steven Spielberg: We, too, felt the pain of the 2008 global financial crisis and were under the cosh.”
Sandeep Bamzai; Hollywood Idol Charms Bollywood’s Best; India Today (New Delhi); Mar 25, 2013.

“Larry Page and Sergey Brin, wrote a landmark paper explicitly warning that advertising-led search engines would be biased against the true needs of consumers. But their idealism was coshed by the dotcom crash of 2000-01, which forced them to turn a profit.”
Is Google an Evil Genius?; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 19, 2019.

See more usage examples of cosh in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We are not the same persons this year as last; nor are those we love. It is a happy chance if we, changing, continue to love a changed person. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)

