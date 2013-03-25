|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 25, 2023This week’s theme
Words borrowed from other languages
This week’s words
chaebol
cosh
A display in Edinburgh Police Centre Museum
Photo: Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cosh
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Romani kosh, from koshter (stick). Earliest documented use: 1869.
USAGE:
“Steven Spielberg: We, too, felt the pain of the 2008 global financial crisis and were under the cosh.”
Sandeep Bamzai; Hollywood Idol Charms Bollywood’s Best; India Today (New Delhi); Mar 25, 2013.
“Larry Page and Sergey Brin, wrote a landmark paper explicitly warning that advertising-led search engines would be biased against the true needs of consumers. But their idealism was coshed by the dotcom crash of 2000-01, which forced them to turn a profit.”
Is Google an Evil Genius?; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 19, 2019.
|
