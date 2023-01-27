

Jan 27, 2023 This week's theme

This week's words

ikigai

chaebol

cosh

ombudsman

toco



toco PRONUNCIATION: (TOH-koh)

MEANING: noun: Chastisement; punishment; beatings.

ETYMOLOGY: From Hindi thoko, imperative of thokna (to strike or beat). Earliest documented use: 1823. Also see dekko

USAGE: “Give him toco! ... Wallop him hard!”

Malcolm Archibald; The Fireraisers; Next Chapter; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: That community is already in the process of dissolution where each man begins to eye his neighbor as a possible enemy, where nonconformity with the accepted creed, political as well as religious, is a mark of disaffection; where denunciation, without specification or backing, takes the place of evidence; where orthodoxy chokes freedom of dissent; where faith in the eventual supremacy of reason has become so timid that we dare not enter our convictions in the open lists, to win or lose. -Learned Hand, jurist (27 Jan 1872-1961)





