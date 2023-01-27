  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 27, 2023
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from other languages

This week’s words
ikigai
chaebol
cosh
ombudsman
toco

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

toco

PRONUNCIATION:
(TOH-koh)

MEANING:
noun: Chastisement; punishment; beatings.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Hindi thoko, imperative of thokna (to strike or beat). Earliest documented use: 1823. Also see dekko.

USAGE:
“Give him toco! ... Wallop him hard!”
Malcolm Archibald; The Fireraisers; Next Chapter; 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
That community is already in the process of dissolution where each man begins to eye his neighbor as a possible enemy, where nonconformity with the accepted creed, political as well as religious, is a mark of disaffection; where denunciation, without specification or backing, takes the place of evidence; where orthodoxy chokes freedom of dissent; where faith in the eventual supremacy of reason has become so timid that we dare not enter our convictions in the open lists, to win or lose. -Learned Hand, jurist (27 Jan 1872-1961)

