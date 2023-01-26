  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 26, 2023
This week’s theme
Words borrowed from other languages

This week’s words
with Anu Garg

ombudsman

PRONUNCIATION:
(OM-buhdz/boodz-muhn/man)

MEANING:
noun: An official who investigates complaints by individuals against an organization.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Swedish ombudsman (legal representative), from Old Norse umbodhsmadhr (deputy). Earliest documented use: 1824.

NOTES:
An ombudsman helps an individual with a grievance against a large organization where otherwise it’d be easy to become lost in bureaucracy, opaque rules, unresponsive management, etc. For example, an ombudsman may hear and investigate complaints by a citizen against a government, by a reader against a newspaper, an employee against an employer, a student against a university, and so on.

USAGE:
“The dandy man stormed off, sulking and promising to take the matter to an ombudsman of some kind.”
Maurice Gray; Tannadee; Troubador; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I learned compassion from being discriminated against. Everything bad that's ever happened to me has taught me compassion. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian (b. 26 Jan 1958)

