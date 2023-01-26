|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 26, 2023
This week's theme
Words borrowed from other languages
This week’s words
chaebol
cosh
ombudsman
ombudsman
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An official who investigates complaints by individuals against an organization.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Swedish ombudsman (legal representative), from Old Norse umbodhsmadhr (deputy). Earliest documented use: 1824.
NOTES:
An ombudsman helps an individual with a grievance against a large organization where otherwise it’d be easy to become lost in bureaucracy, opaque rules, unresponsive management, etc. For example, an ombudsman may hear and investigate complaints by a citizen against a government, by a reader against a newspaper, an employee against an employer, a student against a university, and so on.
USAGE:
“The dandy man stormed off, sulking and promising to take the matter to an ombudsman of some kind.”
Maurice Gray; Tannadee; Troubador; 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I learned compassion from being discriminated against. Everything bad that's ever happened to me has taught me compassion. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian (b. 26 Jan 1958)
