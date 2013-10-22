|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Misleading words
This week’s words
maladdress
asportation
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
asportation
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The carrying away of something unlawfully.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ab- (away) + portare (to carry). Earliest documented use: 1503. See also disport.
USAGE:
“Wargo was charged with sixth-offense shoplifting by asportation.”
Ayer Woman Charged as Serial Shoplifter; Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Massachusetts); Oct 22, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Take a commonplace, clean it and polish it, light it so that it produces the same effect of youth and freshness and originality and spontaneity as it did originally, and you have done a poet's job. The rest is literature. -Jean Cocteau, author and painter (5 Jul 1889-1963)
|
