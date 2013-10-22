  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jul 5, 2023
This week's theme
Misleading words

This week’s words
cantrip
maladdress
asportation
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

asportation

PRONUNCIATION:
(as-puhr-TAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: The carrying away of something unlawfully.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ab- (away) + portare (to carry). Earliest documented use: 1503. See also disport.

USAGE:
“Wargo was charged with sixth-offense shoplifting by asportation.”
Ayer Woman Charged as Serial Shoplifter; Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Massachusetts); Oct 22, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Take a commonplace, clean it and polish it, light it so that it produces the same effect of youth and freshness and originality and spontaneity as it did originally, and you have done a poet's job. The rest is literature. -Jean Cocteau, author and painter (5 Jul 1889-1963)

