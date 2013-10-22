

Jul 5, 2023 This week’s theme

Misleading words



This week’s words

cantrip

maladdress

asportation



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Misleading words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



asportation PRONUNCIATION: (as-puhr-TAY-shuhn)

MEANING: noun: The carrying away of something unlawfully.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ab- (away) + portare (to carry). Earliest documented use: 1503. See also disport

USAGE: “Wargo was charged with sixth-offense shoplifting by asportation.”

Ayer Woman Charged as Serial Shoplifter; Sentinel & Enterprise (Fitchburg, Massachusetts); Oct 22, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Take a commonplace, clean it and polish it, light it so that it produces the same effect of youth and freshness and originality and spontaneity as it did originally, and you have done a poet's job. The rest is literature. -Jean Cocteau, author and painter (5 Jul 1889-1963)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate