This week's theme
New words
This week’s words
nutation
noodly
pneumic
nouveau
new-collar
On the internet nobody knows you are a dog
And with a cybersecurity certificate, nobody cares about your pedigree
Meme: Imgflip
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
new-collar
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to jobs that require specialized skills, but not necessarily a college education.
ETYMOLOGY:
Formed on the pattern of other terms related to jobs, such as blue-collar and white-collar. Earliest documented use: 1984.
NOTES:
The term has been evolving. Originally it described service-sector jobs (such as store managers, salespeople, and servers) that fell somewhere between blue- and white-collar jobs. In 2016, then CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty called for developing specialized skills through nontraditional paths such as certifications, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training. She re-branded the term for the tech age (cybersecurity, cloud computing, etc.).
If you need to brush up on your collars, here’s a rundown:
blue-collar: jobs requiring manual labor, such as factory or construction work
white-collar: jobs involving nonphysical work, typically in offices
pink-collar: jobs traditionally held by women, such as childcare and secretarial work
As for me, I’m a no-collar worker, literally and metaphorically. I work in a T-shirt and what I do doesn’t feel like a job.
Some collar terms aren’t about work at all:
brass-collar (unwaveringly loyal to a political party)
arrow-collar (conventionally attractive and suave)
USAGE:
“The popular sectors offering new-collar jobs are in tech: big data, cybersecurity, generative AI, coding, machine learning, and meditech.”
Mamta Sharma; The New-Collar Revolution; The New Indian Express; Feb 1, 2025.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)
|
