new-collar PRONUNCIATION: (NOO/NYOO-KOL-uhr)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to jobs that require specialized skills, but not necessarily a college education.

ETYMOLOGY: Formed on the pattern of other terms related to jobs, such as blue-collar and white-collar. Earliest documented use: 1984.

NOTES:



If you need to brush up on your collars, here’s a rundown:

blue-collar: jobs requiring manual labor, such as factory or construction work

white-collar: jobs involving nonphysical work, typically in offices





As for me, I’m a no-collar worker, literally and metaphorically. I work in a T-shirt and what I do doesn’t feel like a job.



Some collar terms aren’t about work at all:



The term has been evolving. Originally it described service-sector jobs (such as store managers, salespeople, and servers) that fell somewhere between blue- and white-collar jobs. In 2016, then CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty called for developing specialized skills through nontraditional paths such as certifications, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training. She re-branded the term for the tech age (cybersecurity, cloud computing, etc.).If you need to brush up on your collars, here’s a rundown:blue-collar: jobs requiring manual labor, such as factory or construction workwhite-collar: jobs involving nonphysical work, typically in offices pink-collar : jobs traditionally held by women, such as childcare and secretarial workAs for me, I’m a no-collar worker, literally and metaphorically. I work in a T-shirt and what I do doesn’t feel like a job.Some collar terms aren’t about work at all: brass-collar (unwaveringly loyal to a political party) arrow-collar (conventionally attractive and suave)

USAGE: “The popular sectors offering new-collar jobs are in tech: big data, cybersecurity, generative AI, coding, machine learning, and meditech.”

Mamta Sharma; The New-Collar Revolution; The New Indian Express; Feb 1, 2025.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that "my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge." -Isaac Asimov, scientist and writer (2 Jan 1920-1992)





