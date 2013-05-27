  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 30, 2025
nutation
noodly
The Persistence of Memory, 1931
Art: Salvador Dalí
with Anu Garg

noodly

PRONUNCIATION:
(NOOD-uh-lee, NOOD-lee)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Involving casual or meandering improvisation.
2. Of or relating to noodles.
3. Floppy, weak, or thin.

ETYMOLOGY:
From German Nudel (noodle). Earliest documented use: 1870.

NOTES:
Noodly began life in the kitchen, wandered into music rooms, and eventually flopped onto couches everywhere. In music, it describes aimless but inspired improvisation. In anatomy, it refers to limbs that seem to have misplaced their bones. It’s a compliment for jazz guitarists, not so for political leaders.

USAGE:
“Noodly jazz fusion instrumentals? Absolutely.”
Back To Earth; The New Yorker; May 27, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In religion, faith is a virtue. In science, faith is a vice. -Jerry Coyne, biology professor (b. 30 Dec 1949)

